Dense fog in parts of Delhi, 47 trains delayed

A thick blanket of fog covered parts of outer Delhi on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and delaying 47 trains.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).





The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.





According to the Indian Railways, 47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to the foggy weather in the capital.





Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 in the 'poor' category.





An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. -- PTI