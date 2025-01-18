Caste census report in next cabinet meeting: Sidda





The Karnataka Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, commonly known as the 'Karnataka caste census', was originally scheduled to be presented in the state cabinet meeting on January 16.





"We didn't table the caste census in this cabinet meeting but we will table it in the next meeting," he told reporters in Bengaluru.





Asked what was there in the report, he said, "I don't know what is there because it has not been tabled yet."





On the Mangaluru bank heist, the chief minister said he has instructed the police to find out the culprits.





Caste census has emerged as a contentious issue, particularly among the state's dominant communities -- the Lingayats and Vokkaligas -- who have expressed reservations about the survey done, calling it "unscientific" and have demanded that it be rejected and a fresh survey be conducted.





The survey was commissioned by the previous Congress government in 2015, with then Backward Classes Commission chairman H Kantharaju heading the committee. -- PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Friday said a report on caste census in the state would be tabled in the next meeting of the Cabinet.