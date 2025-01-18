Bhujbal attends NCP conclave, says that doesn't mean...

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who had targeted party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet, on Saturday said he is attending the party conclave on request of senior leaders.





Bhujbal said his presence at the two-day NCP convention didn't mean all issues were sorted out.





"Party leader Praful Patel met me for two hours and requested to attend the Shirdi conclave. NCP's state unit president Sunil Tatkare also spoke to me over the phone and urged me to come to Shirdi," Bhujbal told reporters after he arrived in Shirdi.





Bhujbal stressed that he is attending the party meeting only due to a request made by Patel and Tatkare.





"This doesn't mean all issues are cleared and sorted out. This is a party meeting and not of any individual," he said.





Former minister Bhujbal had blamed Ajit Pawar for not inducting him into the Maharashtra cabinet expanded last month.





He stayed away from the winter session of the state legislature in protest.





"Jahan Nahi Chaina, Wahan Nahi Rahna," he had said, hinting at charting a different political course. -- PTI