RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'13 km in 13 minutes': Hy'bad metro creates green corridor for heart transplantation

January 18, 2025  10:40
image
The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations in Hyderabad .

The corridor created on  January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar's Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, it said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added. --PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP man held for 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on SM
LIVE! UP man held for 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on SM

2 days on, 30 police teams still hunting for Saif's attacker
2 days on, 30 police teams still hunting for Saif's attacker

The attacker's face was captured in CCTV footage. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around...

Israel approves Gaza deal, set to begin on Sunday
Israel approves Gaza deal, set to begin on Sunday

The agreement will initiate the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Trump Inauguration: Fist Pump, Tight Security
Trump Inauguration: Fist Pump, Tight Security

Miles of iron anti-scale walls surround the area, with the Secret Service and Metro police patrolling vigilantly.The scene reflects the heightened precautions, likely influenced by the assassination attempt Donald Trump survived last...

Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location
Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location

A carpenter who had worked at Saif Ali Khan's apartment days before the stabbing incident was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the robbery motive behind the attack. The actor is recovering...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances