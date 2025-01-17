Xi, Trump hold telephone talks

Xi, Trump hold telephone talksJanuary 17, 2025 19:54
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media in Beijing reported.
The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.
Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. -- PTI