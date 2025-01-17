RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Xi, Trump hold telephone talks

January 17, 2025  19:54
image
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media in Beijing reported. 

The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20. 

Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bring stretcher, I am Saif: Auto driver recalls ride
LIVE! Bring stretcher, I am Saif: Auto driver recalls ride

Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location
Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location

A carpenter who had worked at Saif Ali Khan's apartment days before the stabbing incident was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the robbery motive behind the attack. The actor is recovering...

Delhi polls: BJP promises Rs 2500 for women, Rs 500 LPG
Delhi polls: BJP promises Rs 2500 for women, Rs 500 LPG

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens. BJP...

Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...
Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...

MoS Home Yogesh Kadam said theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.

'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

'Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances