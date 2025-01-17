Xi, Trump hold telephone talks





The phone conversation between the two leaders comes just three days before Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan 20.





Xi has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. -- PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, official media in Beijing reported.