Teacher booked for slapping boy in classroom

January 17, 2025  10:08
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a school teacher after he allegedly slapped an 11-year-old boy inside a classroom, an official said on Friday. 

The incident occurred on January 13 at a school in the Bhiwandi area. 

The teacher, Saif Iqbal Ansari, allegedly assaulted the child after he walked up to a classmate to take a book, said the official, quoting the complaint by the minor's parents.  

Ansari was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Wednesday, said the official from the Bhiwandi town police station. -- PTI 
