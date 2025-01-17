RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tata Motors unveils 32 new vehicles

January 17, 2025  20:29
image
Tata Motors on Friday unveiled 32 passenger and commercial vehicles as well as various intelligent solutions at the Auto Expo in the national capital. 

In a video message, Tata Sons Executive Chairman and Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said the rapid shift toward green energy and mobility, an irreversible global megatrend, has made the need for clean, zero-emission vehicles more urgent than ever. 

"We are leading this revolution in India with smart, holistic solutions delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and convenience," he said. 

"At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are proud to unveil more than 50 next-generation vehicles, visionary concepts, and intelligent solutions," he added. 

Tata Motors unveiled 14 new vehicles in the commercial segment. The company's executive director Girish Wagh said it is presenting six zero-emission electric vehicles, ranging from mini trucks and pickups to intermediate and heavy trucks, alongside buses. 

In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors unveiled 18 new cars & SUVs. 

"We have 'summoned remotely', the Harrier.ev, the most powerful and technologically advanced SUV from the Tata Motors stable," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility managing director Shailesh Chandra said in a release. 

Among others, the company unveiled the All-New Tata Sierra. It was first launched in 1991. -- PTI
