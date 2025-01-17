RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sharmila Tagore, daughter Soha Ali Khan reach Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif

January 17, 2025  00:32
Sharmila Tagore, daughter Soha Ali Khan/File image
Sharmila Tagore, daughter Soha Ali Khan/File image
Saif Ali Khan's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was seen visiting Lilavati Hospital along with her daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, to check on her son's condition following the shocking attack on him at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday. 

Later, Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, also arrived to support their father during this difficult time. 

A few hours ago, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day has been "incredibly challenging" for the family. 

The actress also thanked everyone for their support while requesting privacy during this "difficult time." --ANI
