Shahid Kapoor speaks on Saif attack





Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2.30 am on Thursday. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him.





"We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best..." Kapoor told reporters at the trailer launch of his new movie Deva.





Such incidents normally don't happen in Mumbai, added Kapoor.





"Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe. It's a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying he recovers soon. We are hoping and praying for him all the time," Kapoor said.





Khan and Kapoor had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period movie Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.





At the event, a reporter had asked Kapoor how he would tackle the cases of attacks on celebrities if he were a real life police officer. The actor plays the role of a cop in Deva.





"What you are saying is a sad incident. We all are very concerned in the fraternity. You asked me indirectly. Had you asked me directly, I would respect it more," replied the actor.





Khan underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the brutal attack in his Bandra apartment. Khan is being shifted from the Intensive Care Units (ICU) to a special room at the private hospital, said doctors.





The Mumbai police on Friday morning detained a suspect in connection with the attack.

