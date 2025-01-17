RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

January 17, 2025  14:44
image
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order asking the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).
 
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by the Delhi government against the December 24 2024 direction of the Delhi High Court.
 
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said the court should issue notice on the plea as the AAP government was forced to sign the MoU with the Central government.
 
"How can the high court force me (Delhi government) on a policy matter to sign an MoU with the Central government?" asked Singhvi.
 
The Delhi government's plea was filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman.
 
In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court referred to the minutes of the meeting held in December 2024 and noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents were not deprived of the funds and facilities under it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police
LIVE! Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police

Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc
Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc

'He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. '

'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

'Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends.'

Saif Attack: What We Know So Far
Saif Attack: What We Know So Far

Here's all the information about Saif Ali Khan's shocking attack on January 16.

'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...
'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...

"The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances