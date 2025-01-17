Sambhal man under police scanner for talking to Pak scholar





The man, identified as Mohammad Akil, was captured conversing with the supposed scholar in a video which showed up on social media.





According to the police, Akil, a Sambhal native, was seen asking the supposed scholar whether the ones who died in the November violence should be considered "martyrs."





Four people were killed in a confrontation between police and the people protesting the survey of the local Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24.





Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said the police have formed two teams to track Akil and the platform used to connect with the supposed scholar. -- PTI

