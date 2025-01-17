RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sambhal man under police scanner for talking to Pak scholar

January 17, 2025  20:48
image
The police in Sambhal are looking for a man who allegedly sought advice from an Pakistani scholar on Sambhal violence.

The man, identified as Mohammad Akil, was captured conversing with the supposed scholar in a video which showed up on social media.

According to the police, Akil, a Sambhal native, was seen asking the supposed scholar whether the ones who died in the November violence should be considered "martyrs."

Four people were killed in a confrontation between police and the people protesting the survey of the local Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24.

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said the police have formed two teams to track Akil and the platform used to connect with the supposed scholar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police got several clues in Saif attack case: Fadnavis
LIVE! Police got several clues in Saif attack case: Fadnavis

Auto driver didn't know Saif was injured passenger
Auto driver didn't know Saif was injured passenger

An auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai unknowingly ferried Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. The driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, said he only realized the passenger was the actor when he arrived at...

Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...
Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...

MoS Home Yogesh Kadam said theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.

12 Indians in Russian military killed, 16 missing: Govt
12 Indians in Russian military killed, 16 missing: Govt

India has confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died while serving in the Russian military during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Another 16 Indians, who were serving in the Russian armed forces, are listed as missing by Russia. The...

'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...
'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...

"The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances