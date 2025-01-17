Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police





Waris Ali, aged 40, got a phone call in the morning of January 16 at 4.30 am and he went over to Satguru Sharan apartment; since then he has been in police custody, Afsari Ali told this reporter. The couple have 4 children.





Earlier in the day the Bandra police also detained the suspect seen in the CCTV footage in connection with the attack on Saif.





You can see the video of Afsari Ali at the Bandra police station here





Report, photo and video By Prasanna D Zore

Waris Ali Salmani, a carpenter who has worked in Saif's house in the past, was picked up on January 16 morning, his wife Afsari Ali, who turned up at the Bandra police station on Friday afternoon with their son Talib Ali, told this reporter.