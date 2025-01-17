RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police

January 17, 2025  15:10
Waris Salmani Ali
Apart from detaining the main suspect seen in CCTV footage of Saif Ali Khan's apartment, whose identity is not disclosed so far, the Mumbai police has detained another person in the case. 

Waris Ali Salmani, a carpenter who has worked in Saif's house in the past, was picked up on January 16 morning, his wife Afsari Ali, who turned up at the Bandra police station on Friday afternoon with their son Talib Ali, told this reporter. 

Waris Ali, aged 40, got a phone call in the morning of January 16 at 4.30 am and he went over to Satguru Sharan apartment; since then he has been in police custody, Afsari Ali told this reporter. The couple have 4 children. 

Earlier in the day the Bandra police also detained the suspect seen in the CCTV footage in connection with the attack on Saif. 

Report, photo and video By Prasanna D Zore
