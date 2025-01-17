Saif Ali Khan attacker last seen near Bandra station

The Mumbai Police on Friday said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station.





Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai or Virar.





Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway.

Meanwhile, the Lilavati Hospital said that the actor's family and the doctors will decide on moving the actor to a normal ward from the ICU later in the day.