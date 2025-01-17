RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rupee ends 1 paisa down at 86.62 against US dollar

January 17, 2025  18:37
The rupee traded in a tight range and settled 1 paisa lower at 86.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as massive outflow of foreign funds and falling domestic equity markets dented investors' sentiment. 

A firm American currency and higher crude oil prices also weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.60, stayed range-bound between the high of 86.55 and low of 86.62 throughout the day and ended at 86.62 (provisional) against the greenback, 1 paisa down from its previous closing level. 

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 21 paise to close at 86.61 against the US dollar. 

In two back-to-back sessions, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the local unit had gained 30 paise from its lowest-ever closing level of 86.70 against the dollar. -- PTI
