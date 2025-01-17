RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police got several clues in Saif attack case: Fadnavis

January 17, 2025  20:51
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon. 

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was talking to the media here. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was grievously injured after an intruder stabbed him multiple times at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning. 

"The police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit)," the chief minister said, replying to a question. -- PTI
Police got several clues in Saif attack case: Fadnavis
Police got several clues in Saif attack case: Fadnavis

