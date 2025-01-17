RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police collect knife fragment from Saif's back

January 17, 2025  11:09
Forensic team at Saif's apartment. Pic: ANI
The Mumbai police have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from actor Saif Ali Khan's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway, an official said. 

Meanwhile, Lilavati Hospital said the actor's family and the doctors will decide on moving the actor to a normal ward from the ICU later in the day. 

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2.30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. 

As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it turned into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. 

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. 

As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. 

While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering. 

The Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.
