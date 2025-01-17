RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl Budget session likely between Jan 31 and Apr 4

January 17, 2025  17:57
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/File image
The first part of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1. 

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey. 

Following the recess, sources said the second part of the session will be held between the second week of March and first week of April. 

The tentative period is from March 10 to April 4. 

The first part of the session is marked by a debate in both Houses on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address and ends with the prime minister's reply in the two chambers of Parliament. -- PTI
