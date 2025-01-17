Over 30 hours gone, but no trace of Saif's attacker

More than 30 hours have passed but the Mumbai police have yet to arrest the man who repeatedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan in his plush apartment in the city's Bandra area, an official said on Friday.





The Mumbai police have formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder and are tapping their network of informers to locate him, officials have said.





The crime branch and the local police have gathered technical data, including how many mobile phones were active in the area when the actor was attacked during a "burglary attempt" in his apartment housed in Satguru Sharan building, the police official said.





Evidence has been collected from Khan's home and the building with the help of forensic teams and the dog squad and searches were conducted at many places in Mumbai to track down the attacker, he said.





The 54-year-old actor received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2.30 am on Thursday. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him. He continues to be in the hospital. -- PTI