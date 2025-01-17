RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


New video shows Saif's attacker climbing staircase

January 17, 2025  13:31
The man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan on Thursday has been captured entering the actor's house in a new CCTV footage. 

The footage shows the masked intruder with a bag climbing the stairs cautiously.

The attack, which took place around 2.30 am on Thursday after the intruder had somehow gained entry into Khan's flat and was spotted by his house help, left the actor grievously injured with a piece of knife lodged in his spine. He was operated upon at Lilavati Hospital to remove it.
New video shows Saif's attacker climbing staircase
Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
