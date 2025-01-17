RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NEET-UG to continue to be in pen, paper mode: NTA

January 17, 2025  00:27
The Centre has decided against conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG in online mode for now, and announced on Thursday it will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode. 

The decision comes after detailed deliberations between education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen and paper mode or online mode. 

"As decided by the National Medical Commission(NMC), the NEET-UG shall be conducted in Pen and paper mode (OMR based) in a single day and shift," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said on Thursday. 

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of candidates appearing for the test. In 2024, a record more than 24 lakh candidates took the exam. 

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. 

Of the seats available for the MBBS course, approximately 56,000 are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges. 

Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha also utilise the results of the NEET for admission. 

The idea of switching to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. 

However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy last year. -- PTI
