NEET aspirant from Odisha hangs self in Kota, third case in 2025





Officials said that no suicide note was recovered from the room.





The incident occurred in Ambedkar Colony, Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night.





According to the police, Abhijeet Giri, hailing from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute since April, 2024.





The incident came to light when around 8 pm a mess worker went to deliver food to Abhijeet's room, a police officer said.





Upon receiving no response, the mess worker along with a few hostellers forcibly opened the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, assistant sub-inspector Lal Singh Tanwar said.





A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which will be conducted after his family arrives.





They have been informed about the incident, the ASI added.





He said that no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

