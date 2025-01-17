RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai cops question carpenter in Saif attack case

January 17, 2025  18:31
Waris Ali Salmani
Waris Ali Salmani
The man picked up for questioning by the police in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is a carpenter by profession and had worked at his flat two days before the stabbing incident, an official said on Friday. 

The official identified the man as Waris Ali Salmani and said he was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning after he resembled the intruder who stabbed Khan (54) multiple times in his 12th floor apartment in the early hours of Thursday during a robbery attempt. 

The attacker's face was clearly captured in CCTV footage which surfaced on Thursday. 

The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan lives, at around 2.30 am. 

Salmani had worked at the actor's flat two days before the incident and was informed about the attack by the contractor who had hired him for the carpentry assignment, the official said. 

Hours after questioning, police took him to an undisclosed location, he said. A second official, on condition of anonymity, however said the man brought to the Bandra police station for questioning was not related to the attack on Khan, who is recovering at Lilavati Hospital. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai cops question carpenter in Saif attack case
LIVE! Mumbai cops question carpenter in Saif attack case

None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police
None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police

The Mumbai police on Friday said that the person, who was brought to Bandra police station for questioning, is not related to the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...
Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...

MoS Home Yogesh Kadam said theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.

Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj

Daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj, Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr. constituency.

16 mysterious deaths in JK village confound authorities
16 mysterious deaths in JK village confound authorities

Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and shifted 21 their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances