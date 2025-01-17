Kareena Kapoor records statement with police





The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers.





So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack.





Additionally, the Mumbai police formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate.





CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and three suspects are being questioned.





However, no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.





Earlier, Saif's staff members were brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the case but were later allowed to leave.





Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed the actor to the hospital also shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help. -- ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Bandra police, regarding the attack on her husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence early Thursday morning.