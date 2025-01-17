RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Judgement in rape-murder of RG Kar doctor tomorrow

January 17, 2025  10:06
The much-awaited judgement in the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, which led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests, will be delivered on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the city police, was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year.
 
The judgement will be delivered on Saturday, 57 days after the trial commenced before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Sealdah court, Anirban Das.

The Kolkata Police which was investigating the case initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the medic's body was recovered from the seminar room of the hospital. 
 
The Calcutta high court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the agency has sought the death penalty for the accused.

The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced on November 12 and 50 witnesses were examined.

Hearing in the trial of Roy was concluded on January 9.

Maintaining that other persons were also involved in the crime, the parents of the victim have said that they expect that they will also be arrested and tried before the court.
 
They have also filed an application before the court seeking further investigation into the case.
 
The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and stronger security arrangements in state-run hospitals. -- PTI
