Jammu region on security alert ahead of R-Day





Security has been beefed up in the Jammu region ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, with top police officials directing supervisory security officers to maintain a high degree of vigilance in the hinterland and border areas.





Frisking of people and checking of vehicles have also been intensified.





Acting on inputs about the movement of suspected persons, the police, Army and CRPF personnel backed by Village Defence Guards (VDGs) launched a search operation in the forest areas of the Billawar belt, sources said.





The area has been cordoned off and locals have been advised to remain indoors as the combing operation to track down the suspected persons continues, they said.





Additional troops have been rushed to the area and security has been further tightened in and around the suspected locations, they added.





The security arrangements across the Jammu region have been enhanced, with personnel from the Army, BSF, CRPF, police and VDGs maintaining high vigilance along the International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC) and in the sensitive hinterland areas of various hilly and border districts.





Patrolling along the IB and LoC by the BSF and Army has been intensified, while border police units and members of VDGs have been activated to foil any infiltration attempts ahead of Republic Day.





Night ambushes along the border and night checkpoints (nakas) in the urban and rural areas have been strengthened to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, sources said. Vehicle checks and frisking of people have also commenced in several areas, particularly in Jammu city.

The security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, sources said.