India's forex reserves drop by $8.714 bn to $625.871 bn

January 17, 2025  17:19
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $8.714 billion to $625.871 billion in the week ended January 10, the RBI said on Friday. 

Earlier, the overall kitty dropped by $5.693 billion to $634.585 billion in the week ended January 3, the Reserve Bank of India said. 

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September. 

For the week ended January 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.469 billion to $536.011 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Gold reserves increased by $792 million to $67.883 billion during the week, the RBI said. -- PTI
