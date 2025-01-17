'Extremely objectionable': Akhilesh slams BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla over his "extremely objectionable language" for an AAP lawmaker during a TV debate.

Poonawalla, in a heated discussion on a news channel on Wednesday, made a derisive riff on Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Jha's surname.

His comment, seen by many rival politicians as a new low in TV debates, came after Jha took a dig at Poonawalla's surname.

The former UP chief minister said Poonawallah's remark had hurt the people inhabiting a large swathe of northern India.

"It is not only unfortunate but also highly condemnable that a BJP national spokesperson used extremely objectionable language to distort the surname of a Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MLA on a national news channel," Yadav said in a post on X.

"This statement reflects the BJP's narrow-minded attitude towards people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal, which has always been negative. This is not a matter that can be resolved with an apology. Those from Purvanchal who were insulted by this 'verbal arrow' will never forget it. UP-Bihar say today, we don't need BJP!" he added.

BJP ally Janata Dal-United also called for disciplinary action against Poonawalla.

"Poonawalla has made a mistake. His comments have caused deep displeasure among people from Purvanchal. The JD-U seeks action from the BJP's leadership against Poonawalla for his comments," JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said in a statement.

In Delhi, Purvanchal is loosely referred to as eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. -- PTI