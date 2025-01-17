RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Did attacker use hexa blade to stab Saif Ali Khan?

January 17, 2025  09:18
image
The CCTV footage of actor Saif Ali Khan's building shows his attacker armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing after the attack which took during a burglary attempt in the apartment housed in Satguru Sharan' building, they said.

The footage, captured at 2.33 am on Thursday, clearly showed the young suspect's face. 

He is seen wearing a brown collared t-shirt and red scarf or gamcha while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The actor lives on the 12th floor.

A screen grab of the intruder's face as he glanced at the CCTV camera went viral. The police were examining the footage of the entire building premises to get more clues, an official said.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack in the early hours of Thursday. He continues to be in the hospital. 

Besides Khan, a 56-year-old staff nurse at the house, Eliyama Philip, who is the complainant, and a domestic help suffered blade injuries in the incident, said an official on Thursday.
