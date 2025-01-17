China launches Pakistani satellite into space

China successfully launched a Pakistani satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday.

The satellite, named PRSC-EO1, was launched at 12:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





The rocket also carried two other satellites -- Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1. This launch marked the 556th flight mission involving the Long March carrier rocket series.





China has been launching satellites for Pakistan in the last few years broadening their all-weather alliance into the space arena.





Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan.





In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit. The PRSS-1, Pakistan's first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft. -- PTI