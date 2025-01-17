RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Central govt offices in Delhi to remain closed on Feb 5 for assembly poll

January 17, 2025  21:28
All central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi will remain closed for assembly poll February 5, according to a personnel ministry order issued on Friday. 

Employees will also be eligible for a special casual leave if they are resident of a constituency and registered as a voter but employed in any central government organisation/industrial establishment located outside the constituency having elections, it said, citing existing directives in this regard. 

General election to the legislative assembly of national capital territory of Delhi and bye-elections to two assembly constituencies -- one each in the states of Tamil Nadu (Erode (East)) and Uttar Pradesh (Milkipur) --- are scheduled to be held on February 5. 

"The central government offices including industrial establishments shall remain closed on the day of poll in the notified areas where general election to state legislative Assembly is scheduled to be conducted," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said, mentioning the guidelines. 

In connection with bye-election to assembly constituencies, only such employees who are bona-fide voters in the relevant constituency should be granted special casual leave on the day of polling, the DoPT said. -- PTI
