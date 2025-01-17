BJP distributes Constitution copies to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution to the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, which the Constitution guarantees.

The BJP, which has launched "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" -- a nationwide campaign to celebrate 75 years of the Indian Constitution -- is felicitating Dalits across the state as part of this initiative.

After felicitating sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela by garlanding them and giving them copies of the Constitution on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra said, "We came here to honour those who had been reduced to mere vote bank by non-BJP parties and governments. Now, with a strong, sensitive leader helming the nation, the change is evident."

Talking to PTI, he claimed that other parties see Dalits and OBCs as vote banks. "Our party reveres them."

"The Maha Kumbh is also a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees. That is why we came with copies of the Constitution to reinforce the idea of unity that our Constitution makers had and which our political opponents want to negate," he added.

In the hustings during the Lok Sabha polls, the opposition had repeatedly targeted the BJP over its "400 paar" slogan, claiming that it wanted the massive mandate to change the Constitution, a charge rejected by the ruling party.

The BJP, however, failed to reach the target it had set for itself and had to form a government with the support of regional parties. On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc had a surprising success, significantly bolstering their presence in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP's move coincided with the Samajwadi Party deciding to put up a bust of its founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, a prominent OBC leader, at the Maha Kumbh. The Congress has announced the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally on January 27 to corner the BJP. -- PTI