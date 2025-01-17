RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ayushman Bharat India's 'biggest scam': Kejriwal hails SC stay

January 17, 2025  16:19
image
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Friday called the Ayushman Bharat health scheme the "biggest scam" in the country after the Supreme Court stayed a high court order that had asked the Delhi government to sign an agreement with the Centre to implement it in the capital.
 
At a press conference where he announced AAP's promise of free bus rides for students, including male students, and 50 per cent concession in metro rides, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the scheme.

"I am happy that the Supreme Court has confirmed that it is a fake scheme.

Ayushman Bharat is the biggest scam in the country. When the central government changes and an inquiry is conducted into these scams, people will realise how big a scam Ayushman Bharat truly was," Kejriwal said, in response to a question about the Supreme Court's decision.

Earlier in the day, the top court stayed the Delhi High Court order asking the AAP government to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the capital, which has been rolled out in 33 states and union territories.

In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents are not deprived of the funds and facilities under it.

The AAP dispensation had filed a plea with the Supreme Court against this order. -- PTI 
