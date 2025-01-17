RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Actor-politician Vijay's party too announces boycott of TN bypoll

January 17, 2025  21:50
Actor-politician Vijay
Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday said it would boycott the February 5 Erode East Assembly bypoll, days after main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party and DMDK took that stand. 

The history showed that ruling parties win bypolls in the state by orchestrating 'regrettable politics' in an anti-democratic manner, TVK general secretary N Anand claimed. 

In a statement, he further alleged that abuse of power by the ruling dispensation was several times more in bypolls than in general elections. 

Hence, similar to the stand taken by the party as regards the Vikravandi bypoll, the party will boycott the Erode East byelection and would not extend its support to any party. 

The AIADMK, BJP and DMDK had already announced that they would boycott the Erode East bypoll. The constituency became vacant following the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan in December 2024, who represented that assembly segment. 

On January 17, the last date for filing nominations, DMK candidate, V C Chandrakumar, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's nominee MK Seethalakshmi and independents filed their papers. 

The filing of nominations for the Erode East bypoll commenced on January 10, 2025 and on January 18, nominations would be scrutinised. January 20 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. 

The counting of votes would be taken up on February 8. 

The Election Commission has appointed three election observers (general, police and expenditure) for the byelection. -- PTI
