RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AAI survey: Khajuraho best airport in MP, 8th nationwide

January 17, 2025  17:31
File image
File image
Khajuraho Airport has emerged as the best airport in Madhya Pradesh as per a customer satisfaction survey carried out by the Airports Authority of India, a senior official said on Friday. 

It was ranked 8th in a list of 62 airports nationwide, while the ones at Gwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur secured 10th, 15th, and 22nd positions, respectively, he said. 

"This feat speaks of the collective efforts of our staff and the continuous improvements being made to enhance passenger services at our facility. We are committed to maintain high standards of service and will continue to strive to make Khajuraho Airport a preferred choice for travellers," Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said. 

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur is among the country's top tourist hotspots, with the highlight being temples, adorned with erotic sculptures, that were built between 885 AD and 1000 AD by the Chandela rulers. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parl Budget session likely between Jan 31 and Apr 4
LIVE! Parl Budget session likely between Jan 31 and Apr 4

None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police
None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police

The Mumbai police on Friday said that the person, who was brought to Bandra police station for questioning, is not related to the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...
Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha minister says...

MoS Home Yogesh Kadam said theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.

Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj

Daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj, Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr. constituency.

16 mysterious deaths in JK village confound authorities
16 mysterious deaths in JK village confound authorities

Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and shifted 21 their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances