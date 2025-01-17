RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AAI customer satisfaction survey: Khajuraho emerges best airport in MP, 8th nationwide

January 17, 2025  16:54
File image
File image
Khajuraho Airport has emerged as the best airport in Madhya Pradesh as per a customer satisfaction survey carried out by the Airports Authority of India, a senior official said on Friday. 

It was ranked 8th in a list of 62 airports nationwide, while the ones at Gwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur secured 10th, 15th, and 22nd positions, respectively, he said. 

"This feat speaks of the collective efforts of our staff and the continuous improvements being made to enhance passenger services at our facility. We are committed to maintain high standards of service and will continue to strive to make Khajuraho Airport a preferred choice for travellers," Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said. 

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur is among the country's top tourist hotspots, with the highlight being temples, adorned with erotic sculptures, that were built between 885 AD and 1000 AD by the Chandela rulers. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police
LIVE! Man detained in Mumbai not linked to Saif case: Police

New CCTV clip shows Saif's attacker entering building
New CCTV clip shows Saif's attacker entering building

According to a police official, the attacker has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor's house.

Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc
Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc

'He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. '

SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi
SC stays HC order over Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by the Delhi government against the December 24 2024 direction of the Delhi high court.

'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...
'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...

"The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances