RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

January 17, 2025  14:47
image
In a setback to the AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, two of its councillors, Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa, joined the BJP on Friday.
 
Solanki, an MCD councillor from Baprola ward and Girsa from Manglapuri, joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The two wards come under Sehrawat's constituency.

Sehrawat said the two councillors were among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party and were disillusioned with party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's politics and policies.

"Solanki and Girsa have not changed sides, Kejriwal has changed which forced them to leave the party," she said.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police
LIVE! Saif house carpenter detained by Mumbai police

Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc
Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with child: Doc

'He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. '

'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'

'Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends.'

Saif Attack: What We Know So Far
Saif Attack: What We Know So Far

Here's all the information about Saif Ali Khan's shocking attack on January 16.

'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...
'Emergency' screening halted in Punjab, Kangana says...

"The film has been made to insult the entire Sikh community. We will not let the movie release in Mohali or anywhere in Punjab. The SGPC is united in this matter," said Rajinder Singh Tohra, a member of the SGPC.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances