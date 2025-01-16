Wrong to brand Mumbai as unsafe: Fadnavis after Saif attacked

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that it is wrong to brand Mumbai as unsafe following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.





Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, "Mumbai is safest mega city in the country. The incident (Attack on Saif Ali Khan) is serious but it is wrong to brand city as unsafe."





"This incident must be taken seriously and the government will take steps to make Mumbai safer," he added.