Was Saif's attacker hiding inside his home?

January 16, 2025  15:38
image
CCTV visuals of the unidentified intruder who repeatedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan inside his house in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning have been traced and ten teams have been formed to investigate the offence, police said.
  
As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's 12th floor flat in Satguru Sharan building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said. 

After the incident that took place around 2.30 am, the attacker took the staircase to escape. His CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, police sources said.

Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, suffered a minor knife injury during the scuffle. She later visited the police station to lodge a complaint for alleged attempted murder and trespassing. Police, however, did not confirm the sections under which the First Information Report was registered.

The actor's representatives, in a media statement, said it was a "burglary attempt."

As per the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where Khan was rushed, he was out of danger after undergoing a surgery for removing the knife stuck in his back. -- PTI
