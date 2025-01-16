RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP hospital 'removes' woman's kidney, 6 booked

January 16, 2025  00:19
A case has been registered against six persons, including the director of a private hospital in Meerut, for allegedly removing a woman's kidney during her treatment at the hospital in 2017, police said on Wednesday.

The court-ordered first information report (FIR) filed by the woman, Kavita Devi, alleges illegal organ trade, they said.

Shankar Prasad, Superintendent of Police (City), said, "The complaint has been lodged at Narsona police station on a court directive under Section 156(3). Complainant Kavita Devi alleges that her kidney was removed during her treatment at a Meerut hospital in 2017. An investigation is underway, and further legal action will follow."

According to Kavita Devi's complaint, she fell ill in 2017 and was treated by a doctor in KMC Hospital in Meerut.

"The doctor advised surgery, assuring me it would address internal health issues. I underwent the surgery on May 20, 2017, and was discharged four days later. However, when my condition didn't improve over the years, further tests in 2022 revealed that my left kidney was missing," she said.

She alleged that the hospital staff misled her with fake reports showing both kidneys were intact and confiscated her documents when she confronted them.

She further claimed,"The hospital staff threatened my husband and me when we sought accountability, saying they would kill us if we didn't withdraw the case."

The FIR accuses KMC Hospital director Dr Sunil Gupta and his wife, among others, of being involved in illegal organ trade.

However, Dr Gupta has denied the allegations.

"All allegations against us are baseless and false. The complainant has no evidence, such as a discharge card, to substantiate her claims."

He further alleged, "This is an attempt to extort money. Initially, Rs 5 lakh was demanded, which later increased to Rs 12 lakh. As we refused to pay, they filed a case."

Dr Gupta also said that the matter is pending before the Ghaziabad Consumer Forum, with a hearing scheduled on March 21, 2025. Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 18 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.   -- PTI
