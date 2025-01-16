RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif's son rushed bleeding father to hospital in auto

January 16, 2025  15:33
Hours after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home in Mumbai, his elder son Ibrahim took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, reported NDTV.

Ibrahim helped his injured father into the three-wheeler after he could not find a car ready to leave.

Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, which is approximately two kilometres away from Saif's Bandra home. A video showed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan standing next to the auto-rickshaw driver and speaking to the house staff.
LIVE! Saif's attacker was hiding inside home?
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid.'

Did Ibrahim Take Dad To Hospital In Auto?
A representative from the family released an update about Saif's health: 'Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger.'

If celebs aren't safe then who is?: Oppn on Saif attack
'The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister'

'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
''He is being operated upon by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.'

