Saif's son rushed bleeding father to hospital in auto

Hours after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home in Mumbai, his elder son Ibrahim took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, reported NDTV.





Ibrahim helped his injured father into the three-wheeler after he could not find a car ready to leave.





Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, which is approximately two kilometres away from Saif's Bandra home. A video showed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan standing next to the auto-rickshaw driver and speaking to the house staff.