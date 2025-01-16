RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif's sister reacts: In shock but proud of you, brother!

January 16, 2025  19:14
Sharmila Tagore, Saif and Saba. Pic courtesy, Saba Pataudi/Instagram
Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi on Thursday reacted to the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and said she is in "shock" but proud of her elder brother for the way he defended his family from an intruder.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery and is out of danger, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

"I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident but proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," Saba said in a post on Instagram where she also shared a childhood photo with Saif.

Saba, 49, is the middle child of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her younger sister is actor Soha Ali Khan.   

The police has registered a case of  'armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. The attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him.

Khan's domestic help, who raised the alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint. 
LIVE! Saif's sister reacts: In shock, but proud of you!

Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is out of danger

Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building.

Saif Attack: 7 Qs For Mumbai Police

Was Saif targeted by criminal gangs like Salman Khan was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Saif attack serious but Mumbai not unsafe: Fadnavis

"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told...

'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'

'A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid.'

