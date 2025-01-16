RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif's maid who spotted intruder questioned

January 16, 2025  13:23
Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is questioning Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's domestic help who was the first one to spot the attacker.

A Bandra police officer told The Indian Express that the domestic help, named Eliyama Phillipes alias Lima, was the first one to spot the robber at around 2 am on Thursday.

According to the Indian Express, the maid screamed and alerted Khan's family members. Saif then woke up and had scuffle with the robber who attacked him with a sharp object.
