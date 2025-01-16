RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif's family is...: Kareena's team releases statement

January 16, 2025  11:04
image
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's team has issued a statement on the attack.
        
"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena's team said.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

