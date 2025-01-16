RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif's attacker used fire escape staircase: Police

January 16, 2025  14:02
The Mumbai police said that the Saif Ali Khan atatcker used fire escape staircase to enter the actor's house. 

Speaking to reporter at the Bandra police station Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, said, "The accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in the Bandra Police Station."

Gedam confirmed that the intruder broke into the house with an intention of burglary.

