Saif suffers injuries close to spine: Doctor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, stabbed by an unidentified person at his residence in Mumbai, is currently hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital.





The actor has six stabs, out of which two are deep, said Dr Niraj Uttamani from the Lilavati Hospital.





"Khan has six stab wounds and two are deep. Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and Anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," said Uttamani





"Saif is out of danger. We will give a report in an hour," he added.





Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com