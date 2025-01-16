Saif attacked: 'We have laws, what about order?'

The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has left both the entertainment industry and fans stunned.





Saif's Devara co-star Jr NTR expressed shock over the incident and wished for Saif's good health.





"Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," he said on X.





Actor Pooja Bhatt questioned the law and order in the city and wrote on X, "Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?"





"Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. @CPMumbaiPolice," Bhatt said in another post.





Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence on Thursday.