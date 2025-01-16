RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif Ali Khan's team shares update on his health

January 16, 2025  12:47
On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement as below.

Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. 

All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. 

Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time
