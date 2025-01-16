Saif Ali Khan's attacker demanded Rs 1 cr ransom?





Earlier, the Mumbai police released the first image of the suspected attacker, who was captured by the CCTV cameras in the building at 2.33 am on Thursday.





Khan, 54, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.





A 2.5-inch piece of knife was removed from his spine, the doctors said, adding he was on "100 percent recovery path". -- With PTI inputs

The suspect who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai, reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom, said an NDTV report quoting police sources based on statements by his domestic employees.