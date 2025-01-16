Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times: Reports

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly sustained six injuries after an intruder broke into his residence in Mumbai, according to media reports.





"Saif was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital told Hindustan Times.