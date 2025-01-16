Rupee declines 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against US dollar





However, positive domestic equity markets provided some cushion at the lower level, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.42 and touched the intraday high of 86.37 before ending the session at 86.56 (provisional) against the greenback, 16 paise lower from the previous close.





The local unit settled with a gain of 13 paise at 86.40 against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after rebounding 17 paise from its lowest-ever level.

